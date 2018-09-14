Hammond football game rescheduled after wire theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. — Friday night's football game at Gavit High School was rescheduled after thieves stole copper wire from light towers.

Hammond police said at least 10 wire thefts have been reported across town, with most occurring on light poles in the Robertsdale and North Hammond neighborhoods. Authorities believe the culprits are attempting to blend in by posing as utility workers.

"I'm really angry that I don't get to play on Friday," Gavit student Hayden Lewter said.

"I'm really disappointed," Principal Michelle Ondas said. "I’m more disappointed because the kids ... they look forward to the Friday football games."

The theft at Gavit happened sometime last weekend. Friday night's game was rescheduled, and an alumni night was canceled. Electricians worked this week to make repairs.

Police are asking residents to call 911 to report anyone working near a light pole. Police can respond to the scene, authorities said, to verify whether the work is legitimate.