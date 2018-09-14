No injuries reported at extra-alarm fire on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — No one was injured at an extra-alarm fire on the Far South Side on Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire began about 2 p.m. Friday at 117th Street and Torrence Avenue. It quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire and Level 1 Hazmat situation. As of about 4 p.m., the fire was struck out and the scene secured, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The blaze engulfed a four-story high pile of shredded rubber used for fuel in other parts of the country, officials said. It is stored where the fire occurred.

Updates from the Chicago Fire Department:

Multiple streams on the fire; the Big Boat is in way. pic.twitter.com/8RtvJS8Id1 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 14, 2018

Four-story high pile of shredded rubber used for fuel in other parts of the country. Stored here at 117th &Torrence and shipped. pic.twitter.com/Tvu7PChh20 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 14, 2018

2-11 extra alarm fire and level 1 hazmat at 117th & Torence. Piles of shredded rubber. No injuries pic.twitter.com/CEOTkFcf7k — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 14, 2018

Watch live footage from SkyCam9: