Van Dyke expected to decide Friday whether he’ll face jury or judge

CHICAGO — Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke is expected to decide Friday whether to have a bench or jury trial in the Laquan McDonald case.

Jury selection wrapped up Thursday with 12 jurors and five alternates selected in just three days. Only the first 11 picks were sworn in; Van Dyke must make his trial decision before the full jury is seated.

Opening statements are tentatively slated to begin Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, 2650 S. California Ave.

Lead defense attorney Dan Herbert has long argued the trial should be moved out of Cook County because it would be impossible to find a fair jury in Chicago. Judge Vincent Gaughan has yet to rule on that issue.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of McDonald, who was shot 16 times. Dashcam footage, which was released 13 months later, sparked massive protests.