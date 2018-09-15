Construction worker killed on I-294 near O’Hare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A construction worker is dead after being hit by a car on I-294 near O'Hare International Airport.

The worker has been identified as 59-year-old Frank Caputo.

The crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Friday, in the Northbound lanes near the interchange with I-90. A car crossed into the closed lanes and hit the worker and then an empty van in the construction zone.

The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

WGN's Courtney Gousman has the details.