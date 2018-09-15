Rosemont sergeant charged in 2 gas station robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. — A Rosemont police sergeant has been arrested in connection to two armed robberies at suburban gas stations earlier this week.

Authorities said Edward Karas, 40, and Wright O'Laughlin, 48, robbed the Shell gas station at 2301 W. Touhy Ave. in Park Ridge about 6 a.m. Wednesday. In that incident, a masked man displayed a silver handgun, stole about $100 and left in a car waiting around the corner.

An hour later and four miles away, the duo robbed the Exxon gas station at 8500 W. Lawrence Ave. in Norridge, according to authorities. The suspects and their vehicle were caught on camera.

On Thursday morning, a Park Ridge officer spotted the men as they pulled into a convenience store in Rosemont. Karas and O'Laughlin were arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday. A gun and other evidence was recovered. The men now face felony charges.

Karas is a Rosemont police sergeant who has been on administrative leave and stripped of his powers since June. Officials said they are moving forward with termination proceedings based on an unrelated internal investigation.