Andy Frye discusses his recent interview with Brian Urlacher and more on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When you're inducted into the Hall of Fame, the celebration is one that goes beyond a weekend.

Brian Urlacher has found that out over the past few months as he's been honored a number of times both in and outside of Canton. Monday night is another chance for the Bears and the Hall of Fame to say thank you as the linebacker gets his official ring for induction from Canton.

Before that, Andy Frye of Forbes had the chance to talk with Urlacher about his career along with his life after football. He discussed that talk with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sunday's Sports Feed, along with the current group of Bears that will face the Seahawks on Monday night. Of course, we got in a few questions on the Cubs as they make their push for the playoffs

You can watch Andy's segments on Sunday's show in the video above or below.