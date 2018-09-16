As he moves forward from the Packer’s loss, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has one takeaway

LAKE FOREST – In hindsight, it’s so easy to find moments that could have been. Thanks to readily available video, these are often found and pointed out quicker than you can believe.

Mitchell Trubisky found that out this week when it came to his final play of the first quarter.

On a third down from the Packers' three-yard line, this play went for -minus five yards. Bonus points if you spot the open player…. pic.twitter.com/sLrsDmvK04 — dan durkin (@djdurkin) September 11, 2018

This screen shot show the quarterback looking in the direction of tight end Trey Burton, who pops wide open in the endzone. It would seem to be an opportunity missed, though the Burton wasn’t open for long on the full speed replay. Trubisky when end up checking to his left for Taylor Gabriel, and the Bears settled with a field goal.

The quarterback was aware this screen shot was making the round this past week, especially after the team went on to lose a 20-point lead in the second half in a one-point loss.

“It looks like I don’t know what I’m doing,” admitted Trubisky of the picture. “Trust me, I’m hard on myself. You want touchdowns, not field goals. But I thought I put myself and my team in a good position in that instance, first quarter, check it down, three points, we’re up 10-0.”

Naturally this play was one of many that the quarterback took a look at this week following his first start of the 2018 season and the first one in Matt Nagy’s news offense. He saw a lot of positives in the first drive of the game, when the Bears marched 86 yards in ten plays for the opening touchdown, yet there were a lot of drives in the second half to be desired.

That includes the last of the game after the Packers took the lead, in which Trubisky and the offense could only muster a first down thanks to a late hit penalty. He finished 23-of-35 for 171 yards with one rushing touchdown, and after a few days of film study, had one major takeaway from the contest.

Naturally, it came from the last drive, when what looked like a good night eventually turned sour.

“I wish I would have had a little bit different mindset. I was thinking ‘try to make a big play, win the game right here,'” said Trubisky, reflecting on the drive in which the Bears picked up just 18 yards before a fumble on fourth down. “I should think stack completions, get one more completion, one more first down. Then once you get that first down, then another first down. Like we saw from the other team, you just didn’t get down underneath, a missed tackle can turn into a big play.

“I should have had more of a completion mindset instead of trying to do too much – and that comes from me. I just have to stay within myself.”