Last week of summer will be warm and mostly sunny

Mostly clear tonight with areas of patchy fog and lows in the upper 60s. Scattered clouds tomorrow with inland highs in the upper 80s, but upper 70s lakeside.

Partly cloudy Tuesday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible as inland highs reach the mid-80s, but lakeside highs stay in the upper 70s. Partly sunny Wednesday with scattered shower and storms and highs in the mid-70s to near 80.

Partly cloudy Thursday with spotty storms possible as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. A few showers may linger into early Friday morning as much cooler air moves into the region. Under partly sunny skies highs will only reach the lower 70s.

Partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Partly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.