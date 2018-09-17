× Grandfather dies days after saving 7-year-old grandson from house fire

CHICAGO — A man who saved his grandson from a house fire has died from injuries he suffered in the fire.

The fire broke out Sept. 9 in a coach house at 100th St. and Avenue L on the city’s Southeast Side.

As the flames and thick smoke filled the home, 69-year-old Apolonia Castellano removed a window and dropped his 7-year-old grandson into the hands of two police officers

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was treated for smoke inhalation and stabilized.

Castellano had been hospitalized since the fire with severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators say the fire was started accidentally.