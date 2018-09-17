Off-duty CFD captain dies in apparent drowning in Jackson Park Harbor

CHICAGO — An off-duty captain of the Chicago Fire Department died early Monday morning in an apparent drowning.

Fire crews responded to a call of a person in the water around midnight at Jackson Park Harbor, located at 6500 S. Richards. Divers searched the water for 90 minutes.

The man’s body was recovered around 5 a.m. and the Chicago Fire Department identified him as 55-year-old Captain Darryl Moore.

It is with sadness that we report the death of CFD Captain Darryl Moore of Truck 40 who died from an apparent drowning at Jackson Park harbor while off duty — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 17, 2018

Captain Moore was apparently attending an end of summer party at the harbor with several boaters. It is believed he fell of a dock and into the water.

On duty CFD members salute Captain Darryl Moore as his body arrives at the Medical Examiner’s office The Captain joined CFD in the mid eighties. pic.twitter.com/VbuH988kdl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 17, 2018

According to the fire department, Moore worked on Truck 40 in the Beverly neighborhood. He joined the department in 1986.

