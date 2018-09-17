Off-duty CFD captain dies in apparent drowning in Jackson Park Harbor

CHICAGO — An off-duty captain of the Chicago Fire Department died early Monday morning in an apparent drowning.

Fire crews responded to a call of a person in the water around midnight at Jackson Park Harbor, located at 6500 S. Richards. Divers searched the water for 90 minutes.

The man’s body was recovered around 5 a.m. and the Chicago Fire Department identified him as 55-year-old Captain Darryl Moore.

Captain Moore was apparently attending an end of summer party at the harbor with several boaters. It is believed he fell of a dock and into the water.

According to the fire department, Moore worked on Truck 40 in the Beverly neighborhood. He joined the department in 1986.

