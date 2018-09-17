Opening statements expected Monday in Jason Van Dyke trial

CHICAGO — Opening statements are expected to begin Monday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke, 40, has opted for a jury trial.

Twelve jurors and five alternates were chosen last week after just three days of interviews at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave. The 12-person jury includes eight women and four men. There are seven white people, three Hispanic, one black and one Asian.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan is expected to rule Monday on a defense motion to move the trial out of Cook County.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of McDonald, who was shot 16 times. Dashcam video, which was released 13 months later via court order, sparked massive protests.