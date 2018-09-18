After hot and rainy days, the weekend chills with autumn’s arrival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's this week's 7-day forecast:

Tuesday, September 18

Summerlike air mass, and an approaching cold front bring a chance of thunderstorms. Morning sun filters through patchy high cloudiness. Muggy to start the day. Temps hover in the upper 60s and low 70s early. Tropical air remains in place. Dew points stay in the mid-upper 60s. Light winds turn W-NW around 10 mph. Temps run a bit lower than on Monday, peaking in the mid 80s most areas. Clouds build, leading to scattered afternoon-evening T-storms. Partly cloudy and a little cooler at night.

Wednesday, September 19

Cloudiness tempers warmth a bit, but air stays muggy. Front sags south, turning winds E-SE. T-storms become likely, mainly NW-N sections. Highs upper 80s SW-S, near 80 lakeside and N.

Thursday, September 20

T-storms possible early city and north. Otherwise, partly cloudy, breezy, hot and humid. Temps climb to around 90 degrees. SW winds increase to 15-25 mph. Scattered storms again late, and overnight.

Friday, September 21

More potent influx of cooler, drier air arrives as winds shift NW-N at 10-15 mph. Chance of an isolated shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. Daytime temps hold in the mid-upper 70s.

Saturday, September 22

Fall-like air settles into the area on cue with the autumnal equinox, which occurs at 9:54 PM. Clouds thin, but E winds of 10-20 mph help limit high temps to around 70 degrees. Fair, cooler at night.

Sunday, September 23

Patchy clouds mix with periods of sun, while rain chances stay south of the metro area. Cooler air remains over area, but readings still run at, or above normal. Light SE-E winds.

Monday, September 24

High pressure north of the Great Lakes maintains a flow of comfortable air. Sunshine mixes with passing cloud patches. Afternoon temps peak in the low-mid 70s. E winds 10-20 mph.