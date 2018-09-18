Called It! Jim Deshaies correctly predicts Kris Bryant’s homer on WGN-TV broadcast

PHOENIX – For a player that hit 94 homers in his first three years, the number is a bit surprising, even if he has been on the disabled list twice in 2018.

Cubs third baseman and outfielder Kris Bryant entered Monday night’s game against the Diamondbacks with just 11 homers on the season, a far cry from his 29 in 2017 and the 39 he hit in his MVP season of 2016.

In fact, he hadn’t hit one out of the park since the Cubs’ July 20th game at St. Louis, which was just before he landed on the DL again with shoulder inflammation. Though he returned at the beginning of September, he’d yet to hit a homer in 47 at-bats in 15 games entering Monday night.

But Cubs television color commentator Jim Deshaies thought he was due, and proclaimed as such on the WGN-TV broadcast on Monday night in the eighth inning as Bryant came to the plate for a third time on the evening.

“I’m calling it, he’s going deep, right here, this at bat,” said Deshaies to his play-by-play announcer Len Kasper.

Wouldn’t you know, the premonition was correct.

That time last night when JD of @lenandjd totally pre-called Kris Bryant's home run. #EverybodyIn #Cubs-Diamondbacks game 2 tonight at 8:30 on WGN. pic.twitter.com/yVJNI8f0hk — WGNTV (@WGNTV) September 18, 2018

Bryant took that next pitch and smacked it to the opposite field, putting it in the right field pool for the two-run homer to extend the Cubs’ lead to 5-0. It’s the fourth-year player’s 12th homer of the season and has earned some national attention for Deshaies as well as the Cubs went onto win it 5-1 and reduce their Magic Number for an NL Central title to ten.

Maybe Jim can pull it off again, and you can watch to see if he does on WGN-TV tonight as the Cubs face the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the series at 8:40 PM.