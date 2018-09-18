Carlos Rodon’s September struggles continue in the White Sox loss to the Indians

CLEVELAND – In August, his performance was one of the highlights of a second rebuilding season for the White Sox.

That’s when Carlos Rodon had a 3-0 record with a 1.80 ERA, allowing just seven earned runs in 35 innings of work. But that seems like a bit of a memory as September has arrived, with the starter struggling with a 5.29 ERA coming into his start against the Indians on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, things didn’t get much better.

Cleveland, who has already clinched the American League Central division title, got to Rodon for five earned runs in seven innings en route to a 5-3 victory Tuesday night at Progressive Field. It drops his record to 6-6 on the season after he was 5-0 in July and August combined.