Dave Kerner talks Bears and Cubs on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The Matt Nagy era has the most important first step he can take - a victory.

The coach got in on Monday night as the Bears beat the Seahawks 24-17 on Monday Night Football, evening the Bears record at 1-1 and adding some positive vibes after a collapse against the Packers in Week 1.

Dave Kerner of Newsradio 780 was at Soldier Field to watch the match-up and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the victory with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman Tuesday night.

Along with the Bears start of the Nagy era, they also discussed the Cubs' end of their season and continued pursuit of the National League Central division title.

