Jason Van Dyke trial continues Tuesday

CHICAGO — Day 2 of the Jason Van Dyke murder trial begins Tuesday.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of Laquan McDonald. The 17-year-old was shot 16 times after attempting to steal car radios with a three-inch blade. He had PCP in his system.

A 12-person jury and five alternates heard opening statements Monday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave.

Video of the shooting, which sparked massive protests after its 2015 release, was played for jurors about a half-dozen times.

Prosecutors said Van Dyke overreacted to the situation in 2014: “Not a single shot was necessary or justified.” The defense team painted McDonald as reckless and said Van Dyke was a scared police officer who acted according to his training.