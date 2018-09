Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- McDonald's employees in Chicago take part in a nationwide strike on Tuesday.

They're accusing the company of failing to address sexual harassment over the course of decades.

They marched several blocks to McDonald's' headquarters in the West Loop, many with tape over their mouths.

There were also walkouts in Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

McDonald's says it has strong policies, procedures and training in place specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment.