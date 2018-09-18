Tonight someone will win the $7 million McHenry VFW raffle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCHENRY, Ill. -- McHenry VFW's popular Queen of Hearts raffle will come to end Tuesday night, and someone will become $7 million richer.

But before you go and buy a ticket, what are the chances that YOU will win the jackpot? Turns out, the chance of winning is one in 2.8 million. That's because 2.8 million tickets were sold for Tuesday's raffle, so far.

And the winner will actually only get 60 percent of the prize, which only comes out to be $2.8 after taxes.

Twenty percent goes back to the VFW and the other 20 percent will go towards the opening pot of next game which is slated to begin in January.

Still think you have a chance? Here are a few things that are more likely to happen to you than winning the jackpot: