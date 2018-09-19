4 wounded including baby, 13-year-old in South Loop shooting, officials say

CHICAGO – Chicago police say a baby and a 13-year-old girl are among four people wounded in a shooting following an apparent argument between people in two vehicles in the South Loop.

The shooting happened near Cermak Road and State Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims were shot while sitting in a car. Police said the incident began during some type of altercation involving the victims’ car and another car. Police said the second car pulled up, the offender got out and fired shots into the car striking the three people.

Officials said a 16-month-old boy who shot in the abdomen and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder. They were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where they remain Thursday morning in critical-to-stable condition.

A 37-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition with a knee wound. Police said she was also stabilized. A 27-year-old man, who may have been the attacker’s target, had a graze wound.

Police said the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.

Officials shut down the CTA Green Line in the area to search for suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

#ChicagoPolice responding to a shooting at Cermak & State Street where several individuals were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition. Please stay clear of the area as police and EMS respond. Anyone with info pls send anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc pic.twitter.com/EiIfLpAK6P — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 20, 2018