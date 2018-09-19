Bears players, organization donate $500,000 to social justice initiatives

LAKE FOREST – On Monday, they got a first victory of the season & of the Matt Nagy era at Soldier Field. On Tuesday, they became the first in the NFL todonate to a program off the field.

On Tuesday, the team announce that players have pledged $250,000 towards social justice initiatives, which the franchise will match as part of the NFL’s new initiative to aid in such programs. The Bears became the first team to donate as part of this new push by the league.

This donation comes as a result of the work done by the team’s social justice committee that includes linebacker Sam Acho, tight end Trey Burton, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Mitchell Trubisky, four front office staff members and team Chairman George McCaskey.

Shortly after the announcement, the team tweeted out a conversation between the players and McCaskey on the new initiative.

Hicks: "We're all in."#Bears players & ownership are committing more than $500,000 to local social justice programs, becoming the first team to maximize the NFL’s new social justice initiative. The committee spearheading the cause sits down to discuss why it’s important. pic.twitter.com/p5HDFLU0j8 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 18, 2018

In the video, McCaskey discusses his trip with Acho, the team’s NFLPA representative, to a number of places in September of 2017 to understand more on social justice issues facing many in America. These stops included the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center, National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C., Louisiana State Penitentiary, and more.

Acho has been outspoken on a number of social justice topics over the past year, from Colin Kaepernick to the NFL’s role in helping equality efforts in America.

This is the second community/social justice effort by the Bears in the last year as they also joined the Chicago Sports Alliance with the Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, and White Sox in an effort to combat violence.

Now he’s got more of his teammates and the franchise there to give aid to continuing social justice efforts across the country.