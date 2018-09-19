Jeep slams into CVS after shooting in Portage Park

CHICAGO — Two people were injured when a Jeep slammed into a CVS pharmacy after a shooting in the Portage Park neighborhood.

The incident happened around midnight Wednesday near the intersection of Addison and Central, when someone opened fire on the Jeep from another passing car.

The Jeep then crashed into a CVS store.

A man was hit in the head, arm and torso and is in serious condition.

A woman in the car suffered an injury to her arm when the vehicle crashed into the store.

No one is in custody.