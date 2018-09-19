On the 30th-straight day, Hamels and the Cubs get blown out by the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX – Ever since they lost their off day on September 13th to make up a game with the Nationals, they had this moment circled on their calendar.

A Wednesday night game against the Diamondbacks would be the 30th and final consecutive day which the Cubs have gone without a scheduled day off. It started on August 21st in Detroit, and spanned the next month as make-up games made an already busy stretch borderline unbearable.

But finally, on Thursday, the Cubs don’t have to play. They’ll fly back from Phoenix late Wednesday night, have all day Thursday to themselves in Chicago, then a short trip South to Guaranteed Rate Field to start their second city series against the White Sox late Friday afternoon.

There’s no doubt the Cubs were aware of this very much when they took the field for the last game of the stretch against an Arizona team that’s faded from the playoff race. But during a stretch where they’ve managed to play solid baseball despite the limited time off, the last day would end up being a dud.

For the first time since putting on a Cubs’ uniform, Cole Hamels had a dud. A good offense over the last two games in Arizona faded away, and with Brewers winning in Milwaukee, the Cubs lead in the NL Central was cut to 2 1/2 games in a 9-0 drubbing by the Diamondbacks to end a daunting string of games.

Good news for the Cubs is that they are now off for a day and they won’t have to leave Chicago for the rest of the regular season, yet the finish off the long stretch still fully engaged in a fight for their third-straight NL Central crown.