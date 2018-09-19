Sister Mary Jo will return to Guaranteed Rate Field to throw out the first pitch on Saturday

CHICAGO – It was one of those memorable moments at a baseball game that takes place before the main contest even starts. In fact, it’s one of the best moments at 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

All of this from a first pitch from a theology teacher at Marian Catholic High School.

Mercy, Sister Mary Jo! pic.twitter.com/oM9jBDT5N7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2018

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck caught many by surprise with her strong first pitch before the White Sox game with the Royals on August 18th. After bouncing the ball off her arm, she then proceeded to throw a near perfect curve ball down the middle to Lucas Giolito.

It earned a strong round of applause from the crowd and made Sister Mary Jo an internet sensation.

We’ll this great display is about to get a second act before the 2018 season comes to a close.

On Wednesday, the White Sox announced that she will throw out the first pitch before the White Sox game against the Cubs on Saturday. She will join Bulls forward Jabari Parker as the people to kick off the second of three games between the crosstown rivals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Former Bears running back Matt Forte has the honor before Friday’s game while “Chicago P.D.” actor LaRoyce Hawkins throws out the first pitch at Sunday’s game.