The Bears’ first win the Cubs’ playoff push are a part of Chris Emma’s discussion on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The Matt Nagy era has its first win just two games in, so now where does the team go from here?

We'll literally to Arizona this week, but already there are a few signs of what fans can rely on for the rest of the 2018 campaign. The offense is still in a developmental stage, yet able to provide moments here and there, while the defense has the look of an elite unit.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score appeared on Sports Feed to discuss what he saw from the opener and what could be ahead as the team continues their first quarter of the season. He also discussed the Cubs' continued run towards a fourth-straight postseason with Jarrett Payton.

