Wheaton College reaches settlement with ex-football player in hazing

WHEATON, Ill. — A former member of a Christian college football team has settled his lawsuit against the school and four of five teammates accused of attacking him.

The Daily Herald in Arlington Heights reports Wheaton College officials on Tuesday announced the confidential settlement involving Charles Nagy.

Details of the settlement weren’t revealed. However, in a joint statement issued by the college and Nagy, the college offered regrets for the incident and “saddened by any harm suffered by Charles Nagy.”

The accused players were arrested last year for allegedly duct-taping Nagy and dumping him half-naked in a park in 2016. A grand jury approved charges of aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint.

Three of Nagy’s former teammates pleaded guilty earlier this year to misdemeanor battery and sentenced to a year of conditional discharge and public service. A fourth pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempted unlawful restraint and was sentenced to one month of court supervision.