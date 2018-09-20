11-year-old heart transplant recipient who met Drake speaks to media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The 11-year-old heart patient who captured the hearts of millions, including rapper Drake, spoke to the media for the first time since her surgery on Thursday at Lurie Children's Hospital.

Sofia Sanchez had two birthday wishes one, to get a new heart; two, to meet Drake. Both of them came true.

It's been a month since her successful heart transplant operation, and Sofia said she is feeling good.

"It feels good, better than my other heart, because I couldn't lay flat at all or sleep at night," she told the media. "It feels good to be back to myself before I had heart failure."

She also thanked everyone who supported her during her hospitalization and recovery process.

On Aug. 20, Sofia got a surprise visit from Drake after a video she posted of her doing the “Kiki Challenge” was shared on social media. Drake was in town for his concert at the United Center, and it just so happened that Sophia’s 11th birthday was that weekend, too.

She received the transplant and a visit from Drake within a week of each other.