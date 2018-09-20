Bruce Miles discusses the stretch run for the Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At last, they had a day off. It only took 30 days.

The Cubs massive stretch of consecutive days without a break has finally come to an end, and they ended up finishing seven games over .500. The also held onto the same 2 1/2 game lead in the NL Central over the Brewers in the division.

With a Magic Number of 4 to get to the playoffs as a Wild Card and 8 for the division title, the Cubs now seek to clinch the best record in the National League wiht a week-and-a-half left. That includes the City Series with the White Sox this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald appeared on Sports Feed to discuss all of these storyline with the team on Thursday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch the segments in the video above or below.