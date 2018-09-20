Gery Chico officially announces run for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO — Gery Chico has officially announced he is running for mayor of Chicago.

Chico issued a press release early Thursday morning announcing his official candidacy.

The Chicago native served as Mayor Richard M. Daley’s chief of staff from 1992 until 1995 and was appointed board president of Chicago Public Schools in 1995. Chico also served as president of the Chicago Park District.

Chico previously ran for mayor in 2011.

Chico brings the total of official candidates running for mayor to 13. When Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he would not be seeking a third term, the list of candidates running grew rapidly.