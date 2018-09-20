Jason Van Dyke trial continues Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald, is expected to continue Thursday.

Prosecutors on Wednesday reconstructed the final moments of McDonald's life with testimony from a paramedic, an emergency room nurse, and Cook County's chief medical examiner. An autopsy revealed 16 distinct gunshot wounds. McDonald still had a pulse when first responders arrived on the scene.

The state has moved at a brisk pace this week, calling 21 witnesses over three days. Testimony is expected to continue Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery. McDonald was armed with a three-inch blade and trying to steal car radios when police were called to 41st Street and Pulaski Road on Oct. 20, 2014. Within seconds of arriving on scene, Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times.