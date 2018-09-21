Indiana couple killed by alleged drunk driver leaves behind 7 children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Ind. – An Indiana man was charged Friday with in an alleged drunken driving accident that killed the parents of seven children.

Peter and Amy Jackson were about five minutes from their home in Portage, Indiana around 6 p.m. Wednesday when the crash happened.

Family said the two were on their way to a date night.

The couple was on their motorcycle and at the intersection of Williowcreek Road and Route 20. Police said Cleaon Stutler Jr. was driving the car that struck the Jackson’s motorcycle.

The Jacksons were thrown from the motorcycle and killed.

Police reports said Stutler smelled like alcohol and his blood alcohol content was .168, twice the legal limit.

Stutler was previously convicted twice before for drinking and driving.

Stutler is in police custody and facing 24 felony charges, according to the Chicago Tribune.

He is due in court on Monday.