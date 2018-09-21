Under proposed law, Chicago schools staff could face jail time for electronic communications with students

CHICAGO — An alderman in Chicago wants to make it illegal for school staff to communicate with students through text messages, social media and emails.

The proposal comes after a Tribune investigation into allegations of sex abuse by CPS employees.

Alderman Ed Burke introduced the measure at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

If approved, employees at public and private schools in Chicago would face 30 days in jail and up to $2500 in fines for communicating with students on personal mobile devices and social media accounts.

Employees would be allowed to communicate with students on school-based networks that can be monitored by administrators.