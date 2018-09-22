3 shot outside party honoring a man who was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Three people were shot while standing on a sidewalk in Englewood just before 11 p.m. Friday.

They'd been attending a birthday celebration in honor of a man who had been killed in a shooting one year ago.

The group was standing near 73rd and Carpenter streets when someone fired into the crowd. A 24-year-old woman was holding her young daughter when she was hit in the leg and torso. Her child's father was the man who was killed last year; the child was not hurt.

The other two victims were a 22-year-old woman, who was struck in the chest, and a 27-year-old man, whose leg was grazed by a bullet. The two women are hospitalized in serious condition; the man's condition had stabilized.

Police do not have anyone in custody.