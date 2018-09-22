Dart suing deputy in defamation suit

CHICAGO — Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is suing one of his deputies and the man’s wife for accusing him of domestic violence.

He filed a $300,000 defamation lawsuit, claiming that Deputy Howard Denham and his wife, Nicole, used a yahoo email address to spread claims that Dart had attacked his wife last fall at their South Side home.

The emails also claimed Dart was involved in an extra-marital affair and that police were called to Dart’s home on several nights.

Police and Sheriff’s officials said there was never a police response to Dart’s home on the alleged dates.