Fire department steps up security during Jason Van Dyke trial

CHICAGO — Defense attorneys have yet to begin calling witnesses in the Jason Van Dyke trial.

That isn't stopping the Chicago Fire Department from preparing for an eventual verdict.

In a memo issued Saturday, Fire Commissioner Richard Ford instructs CPD personnel to always take home uniform clothing and protective equipment until the trial is resolved. That includes helmets, gloves, bunker gear and masks. Fire stations are required to be secured 24 hours per day.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times. Dashcam video, which was released 13 months later via court order, sparked massive protests and prompted a federal investigation.

