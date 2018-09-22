Increased security at Glenbrook South after school shooting threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenbrook South students can expect increased security at their Homecoming dance Saturday after a shooting threat was reported at the high school.

Principal Lauren Fagel sent a letter to parents stating that two students on Thursday afternoon found a threat written on a desk: "There will be a school shooting on Sept 25 2018."

The school immediately notified the Glenview Police Department, which launched an investigation. The school decided to move forward with Homecoming festivities this weekend, adding extra security measures.

Bags will be searched, and there will be a visible police presence. Students can also expect extra security into the school week.

Jamie Madsen's daughter is a freshman at Glenbrook South, 4000 W. Lake Ave. in Glenview.

"My daughter got a little nervous yesterday while she was at school," Madsen said, "but we reassured her right away she was going to be fine."

He added: "We’re not going to let it paralyze our family. I think the school is totally prepared for what’s happening. They definitely are not playing around."