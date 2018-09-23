Comfortable fall temperatures, some risk of storms this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's this week's forecast:

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase tomorrow leading to a chance for spotty showers in the afternoon when highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. A better chance for scattered showers arrives Monday night.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast under partly sunny skies on Tuesday when highs climb into the upper 70s. A chance for thunderstorms increases in the afternoon and evening with strong to severe storms possible. Some showers could linger into Wednesday morning before clouds decrease and highs only reach the mid-60s.

Partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible Thursday evening. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the lower 70s and a chance for showers. Partly sunny with scattered showers possible Sunday as highs return to the lower 70s.