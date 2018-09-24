CLTV televising live WGN News coverage of Jason Van Dyke trial

67-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in West Rogers Park

Posted 6:53 AM, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:56AM, September 24, 2018

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — Chicago police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Devon and McCormick in the city’s West Rogers Park neighborhood.

A 67-year-old man was stopped on his bicycle when he was hit. The driver fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is described to be a silver Dodge Charger with an Illinois license plate: A-L-5-3-6-6-4.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 