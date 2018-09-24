City of Chicago seeking nominees for official 2018 Christmas tree

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is searching for the perfect Christmas tree, and it just may be yours!

The selected tree will grace Millennium Park this holiday season and serve as the city’s official Christmas tree.

Tree nominations will be accepted through Oct. 19 from the Chicagoland area.

The family of the winning tree will have the opportunity to “flip the switch” during the city’s 105th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 16.

All nominees must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 55 feet or taller;

Be located less than 100 miles from Chicago’s Loop;

AND preferably, be a Spruce or Fir Tree. Pine trees are ineligible, they are not sturdy enough.

Trees that do not meet the criteria will not be considered.

All submissions should include the owner’s name, address, phone and email; at least two photos (one from afar and one up close); and a brief description of why the tree should be the city’s official Christmas tree.

Trees can be nominated via email to DCASE@cityofchicago.org or by mail to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, ATTN: Christmas Tree Contest, 78 E. Washington Street, Chicago, IL. 60602 (must be received by October 19). The selected tree will be announced in early November.

For complete details, go to: cityofchicago.org/dcase.