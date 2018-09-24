× CPS nurses told to cut back on care for some diabetic students

CHICAGO — A nursing manager at Chicago Public Schools, recently advised cutting back on care for some students with diabetes.

The Chicago Sun Times reports emails were sent to several nurses, advising them to cut back on services to kids who were capable of their own monitoring under adult supervision.

The instruction was made to keep up with “the significant number of newly diagnosed students who require daily nursing services.’

A new email went out to “retract” the instructions after the Sun-Times asked about the proposed cutbacks.