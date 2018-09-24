Defense to present evidence Monday in Van Dyke case

CHICAGO — Defense attorneys are expected to begin calling witnesses Monday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald.

Prosecutors rested their case Thursday after moving through 24 witnesses in just four days. A ballistics expert said it took a “deliberate and methodical” approach to fire 16 shots in 14 seconds. A former FBI trainer testified there was no reason to use lethal force.

Van Dyke’s former partner said McDonald was swinging a knife before Van Dyke opened fire. Two witnesses testified the teen was walking away from police.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery. McDonald was armed with a three-inch blade and stealing car radios before Van Dyke fatally shot him 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014.