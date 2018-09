Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -Naturally, the Bears' victory over the Cardinals has Jarrett Payton quite fired up on Sunday night, so naturally he fired off a tweet to discuss his happiness.

Say this with me #Bears fans, the 🐻 are sitting in 1st place in the NFC North. The defense is real y’all!!! Wow! 🐻⬇️ — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 23, 2018

We'll over 5,000 people have liked it and the Bears retweeted it, making it one of the more popular Bears tweets after the victory in Arizona.

That tweet was one of a few featured in Social Fodder with Josh Frydman during Monday's Sports Feed, which is part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.