Archdiocese of Chicago settles McCormack sexual abuse lawsuit

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago settled another sexual abuse case involving Father Daniel McCormack.

The victim’s case was scheduled to go to trial on Monday, but he is settling his claim for just under $3 million.

The victim claims McCormack sexually assaulted him twice when he was a student at St. Agatha’s Catholic Church.

He filed a lawsuit in 2013 after remembering some repressed memories from his childhood.

In 2007, McCormack pled guilty to criminal sexual abuse of other children.

In July, a judge ordered that McCormack remain indefinitely committed to a state mental health facility in Rushville, Illinois.