× Boy, 15, charged with hit-and-run that killed 67-year-old bicyclist in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a hit-and-run that killed a 67-year-old bicyclist in West Rogers Park.

The teen is charged with one felony count of failure to report accident/death, one felony count of reckless homicide/motor vehicle, one felony count of leave-scene of accident.

Police said a 67-year-old man was stopped on his bicycle at the corner of Devon and McCormick, just steps from the Lincolnwood border, when he was struck by a car around 5:20 p.m. Sunday. The teen fled the scene without calling police or asking for help.

The man was taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name.

The 15-year-old was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Monday after turning himself into police in the company of a parent.

Police are not releasing the teen’s identity because he is a juvenile.