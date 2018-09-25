FeedonThis: Gritty is back on Social Fodder!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It looks like another familiar face - or mascot - is finding his way into Social Fodder lore.

That's "Gritty," the new mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers, who took the ice for the first time in Philadelphia on Tuesday after a memorable debut in a social media video. While he was great on Twitter, his performance on the ice was not great, just like the night for Chris Conte for the Buccaneers.

Both were featured in Social Fodder with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday's show, which is part of the #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video abobv

The Bulls had a few social media items from their annual media day on Monday, but on Tuesday it was all down to business.

That's because training camp officially kicked off with a workout at the Advocate Center as the team approaches their second season of the rebuild.

Josh and Jarrett look ahead the preseason and the start of the regular season in a few weeks in the video above.