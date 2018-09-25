Good Samaritan fatally shot after chasing down driver who struck bicyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A good Samaritan was shot and killed after chasing down the driver who hit a biker and fled the scene.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at 76th and Champlain in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

Police said the man was in a car recording a group of bike riders, when a 30-year-old female rider was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

The man chased down the offender's vehicle and confronted the driver. The two got into a verbal altercation, when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, striking the man twice in the neck.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

The woman who was hit by the car is in good condition with a shoulder injury.

