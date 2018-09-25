Jason Van Dyke trial continues Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald, is expected to continue Tuesday.

Defense attorneys Monday began calling their first witnesses, including a longtime forensic pathologist and three current or former juvenile court and corrections employees.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of McDonald. The 17-year-old was trying to steal car stereos and armed with a three-inch blade when Van Dyke shot him 16 times.