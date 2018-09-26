2 teens shot and killed near Red Line 35th Street station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two teens were shot and killed Wednesday on Chicago's South Side near a CTA train station and within sight of Guaranteed Rate Field.

The shooting took place near 35th Street and LaSalle Street around 3 p.m. near the Red Line 35th station. Police said shots were fired during a confrontation between several young men.

Police said two males were walking down the street when three unknown suspects fired shots. The suspects fled in an beige Ford Explorer.

Police said a 17-year-old and 16-year-old were taken to hospitals in critical condition. Both were pronounced dead a short time later.

The two teens may have been students at Youth Connection Leadership Academy at 35th and State St.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said even first time offenders who commit gun crimes need to do serious time behind bars.

"We have a very good eyewitness to this particular incident so I know our detectives we have some of the best detectives in the country. So I’m sure they will do their best to bring some resolution to this," he said.

In Chicago, many murders go unsolved with a clearance rate of about 20 percent.

