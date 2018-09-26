Cubs stay in first in the NL Central after a whirlwind, extra-inning win over the Pirates

CHICAGO – It was a night that was supposed to dispel the though that momentum was slipping away.

We’ll it was and it wasn’t against the Pirates.

With the Brewers once again beating the Cardinals in St. Louis, Joe Maddon’s team had to win in order to hold onto the lead in National League Central division, even though that result officially clinched them a spot in the postseason. It looked like they would easily do so when they raced out to a 6-1 lead and held it till the 8th inning.

Then came two Pittsburgh runs in the 8th, a foul ball behind the plate which a fan got in the way of Anthony Rizzo making the catch, then a two-out double that bounced off the first baseman’s glove. All of these moments stirred the emotions of a Cubs’ fan base that believed they were done with days like this, as a sure win was suddenly headed to extra innings.

But one again in this unpresidented era, there would be no backing down from a healthy amount of adversity.

Albert Almora Jr.’s two-out single to left in the 10th innings drove in Terrance Gore for the game-winning run Wednesday night at Wrigley Field as the Cubs beat the Pirates 7-6.

That takes the Cubs’ Magic Number to clinch the division to four as their lead over Milwaukee remains at a half-game. The Brewers will have Thursday off as the Cubs complete their four-game series with the Pirates that night, when maybe the team will have their wind back after a most unusual night at the Friendly Confines.