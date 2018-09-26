Luis Medina talks Bears and Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They are two teams that have one great thing in common - both are in first place in their respective sports.

The also both have good defense, but the are dealing with some issues on offense at the moment.

That's the story with the Bears and the Cubs as they approach the end of September and get ready to make their way into October. Matt Nagy's team is just finishing up their first quarter of the season as they face the Buccaneers on Sunday while the Cubs are just holding onto their lead in the NL Central as the regular season comes to an end.

Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation discussed both squads on Sports Feed Wednesday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his discussion in the video above or below.