Thanks to the Brewers, the Cubs clinch a spot in the 2018 MLB Playoffs

ST. LOUIS – It’s a funny thing that was playing out for the Cubs in the game featuring their two biggest rivals.

If the Cardinals beat the Brewers, it would help Joe Maddon’s team take a step closer to a National League Central division title. Yet if Milwaukee were to win, the Cubs would officially clinch a spot in the National League playoffs, since the Cardinals would no longer be able to catch them in that race.

In the end, it was the Cubs’ biggest competitor for the Central Division title at the moment that helped them make some franchise history.

The Brewers’ 2-1 win over the Cubs officially locks up a spot in the MLB Playoffs for the Cubs, making it four-straight years with a trip to the postseason. That’s a first in franchise history, with the previous high being three, which happened in this current run and from 1906-1908.

Milwaukee also clinched a spot in the victory, their first since the 2011 season.

It’s the 20th time in the modern era that the Cubs have made the postseason and the 10th in the division era that began in 1969. This marks the 8th occasion that the team made the playoffs in the Wild Card era, but they’ve only had that distinction in 1998 and 2015.